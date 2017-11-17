Lomont Molding Sees Big Business Opportunity in Large-Tonnage Presses

Lomont Molding LLC has begun installation of large-tonnage presses at its R&D Molders facility in Georgetown, TX. The recent delivery of a 2,100-ton Absolute Haitian press will be followed by a 1,500-ton press in January 2018 and a 2,700-ton press in June. These three plastic presses will augment the large-tonnage presses located at Lomont’s corporate headquarters in Mt. Pleasant, IA.

Explaining the strategy, Jason Bender, President of Lomont, said, “Early supplier development is key to proper engineering for large-part injection molding. By working together early in the design process, we can find efficiencies that save time and investment dollars. By strategically locating our large-part capabilities we can best serve our growing customer base. Our supplier development program is predicated on being able to handle the entire range of injection molding requirements.”

A professional approach to helping customers with their most difficult molding challenges is why Lomont is investing so much in its large tonnage plastic machinery program. It takes a lot of innovation, vision and plastics experience to support all the challenges involved in this type of molding. This not only includes presses, but also the robotics and accessory equipment investments needed to achieve success.