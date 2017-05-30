Big 3 Precision Partners With Fuseneo to Blend Design Innovation and Manufacturability

Big 3 Precision (Centralia, IL), a designer and manufacturer of injection blow and injection stretch blow molds, has entered into a strategic partnership with Fuseneo Inc., a structural design firm located near Chicago that applies creativity and technical expertise into the development of innovative products and packaging.

The strategic partnership with Fuseneo gives Big 3 Precision a competitive advantage by ensuring that the product design is not only innovative but also manufacturable. “Especially on the packaging side of our business, there are a lot of design concepts that, while they look great on paper, are basically non-manufacturable” explained Todd Riley, COO for Big 3 Precision. “With this partnership, Fuseneo can blend a creative design with manufacturability to fit the molding process. We then design and build the pilot tooling to test the design and perform the verification runs. Once the pilot tooling is complete, we can build the production tooling and take it to commercialization.”