Husky Strengthens PET Tooling Business

Husky Injection Molding Systems (Bolton, ON, Canada) has announced significant investments in its PET Tooling business. With the creation of a dedicated tooling team, focused investment on technology and increased global delivery capabilities, Husky said that it is demonstrating its commitment to providing solutions that maximize efficiency throughout the entire lifespan of its customers’ equipment.

“As an OEM supplier, Husky has always taken responsibility for supporting our customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their equipment. The strategic changes we have implemented to our PET Tooling organization are helping to strengthen our global infrastructure and product offerings,” said Thomas Bonhempi, General Manager, PET Tooling. “We are dedicated to maximizing the value of our customers’ tooling and are developing increasingly flexible solutions around our equipment that enhance value for all production volumes and packaging applications.”