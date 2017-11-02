PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Cabot Corporation to Acquire Tech Blend

by | Nov 2, 2017 | Business, Daily News

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) entered into an agreement to purchase Tech Blend, a leading North American producer of black masterbatches, for approximately $64 million, company officials announced today. The acquisition extends Cabot’s global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds; provides a platform to serve global customers and grow in conductive formulations; and offers Tech Blend resources and capabilities to support growth.

Tech Blend currently produces black masterbatches (also known as concentrates) for applications in the automotive, infrastructure and agricultural industries at its manufacturing facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec. As one of the largest producers of black masterbatches in North America, Tech Blend has a deep understanding of the North American masterbatch market and has long-standing and close relationships with both customers and raw material suppliers and partners. The company will be managed as part of Cabot’s global specialty compounds business within the Performance Chemicals segment.

