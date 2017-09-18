Cabot Corporation Opens Asia Technology Center in Shanghai

Today, Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced the opening of its new Asia Technology Center in Shanghai, China. The investment will enhance Cabot’s application development capabilities and will provide a state-of-the-art collaboration platform to deliver innovative solutions to customers throughout Asia Pacific.

The 4,500 square meter Technology Center is co-located with Cabot’s regional headquarters in Shanghai and features advanced analytical and application testing equipment to provide global, best-in-class technical application service. The lab will support Cabot product lines including rubber and specialty carbons, fumed metal oxides, masterbatch and compounds, activated carbon and inkjet colorants with testing and development capabilities that closely represent Cabot’s customer applications.

The new lab will initially host approximately 30 highly skilled researchers and scientists from all of Cabot’s businesses under one roof to improve the company’s cross-collaboration, leverage its various technology platforms and create new solutions for customers. This team is specifically attuned to the unique requirements of Cabot’s China-and Asia-based customers across a range of critical applications. The center will also leverage the expertise from Cabot’s extended technology teams from across its global network.