Canadian Production Rises at Fastest Pace Since March: Report

Canadian manufacturers experienced a robust and accelerated improvement in overall business conditions in July of 2017, according to a new survey report conducted by research firm IHS Markit.

“The latest survey revealed the fastest rate of production growth since March 2017, driven by improved new order books and supported by a further solid rise in employment numbers,” IHS Markit said. “At the same time, input cost inflation moderated to a nine-month low, with manufacturers attributing this to a stronger exchange rate against the U.S. dollar. Demand for raw materials continued to strengthen, with the latest increase in purchasing activity the fastest since December 2014.”