Celanese (CE) Signs Agreement to Acquire Omni Plastics

Celanese CorporationCE inked a definitive agreement to buy Omni Plastics and its subsidiaries, including the distributor Resinal de Mexico.

Celanese expects the transaction to close in first-quarter 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the deal however, were not disclosed by the company.

Omni Plastics specializes in custom compounding of various engineered thermoplastic materials, which is a material of choice in various markets including electrical and electronics, automotive, industrial and consumer goods.