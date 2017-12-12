Celanese Opens Customer Solution Center in Tokyo

DALLAS & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global technology and specialty materials company, today announced the opening of a new Customer Solution Center in Tokyo, Japan to support the growth of its Asia customers, advance technical capabilities of its product portfolio in the region, and enable close collaboration with customers in their selection of engineered materials and innovative polymer technologies.

“Celanese has one of the broadest portfolios of engineered materials in the market and serves leading industries in Japan and the larger Asia region in such areas as automotive, E&E, fluid management and office automation,” said Mark Oberle, Celanese Senior Vice President, Asia and EMEA regions. “The new center in Tokyo will expand the company’s technology footprint and enable Celanese to bring its materials and chemicals solutions to Japanese customers in the early stages of their product development cycle.”