PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC – Zappa Stewart

by | Jan 8, 2018 | Business, Daily News

WESTWOOD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF) announced that it has acquired Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC, an advanced superabsorbent polymer (SAP) formulator and solutions provider, with operations located in Hickory and McLeansville, NC. In the most recently completed calendar year, SSA and its recently acquired Zappa-Tec business (collectively “Zappa Stewart”) had combined revenue in excess of $24,000,000. Chase expects this acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings. The business was acquired for a purchase price of $71,382,000, net of cash acquired, pending any working capital adjustments and excluding acquisition-related costs. As part of this transaction, Chase acquired all equity of the business and entered into multiyear leases at both locations. The purchase was funded from a combination of a $65,000,000 draw on Chase’s existing revolving credit facility and available cash on hand.

Source Link

Related Posts

TricorBraun Buys Healthcare Packager Package All Corp.

by | January 8, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Medical, Packaging | 0 Comments

In a move to increase its involvement with the healthcare packaging sector, packaging solutions provider TricorBraun Inc. has acquired

Read More

5G Networks Mean Big Business for Telecom Infrastructure

by | January 8, 2018 | Business, Construction, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global 5G smartphone shipments will grow from 2 million units in 2019 to reach an

Read More

Marine Organisms Contribute to Spread of Microplastics in Water: Report

by | January 8, 2018 | Daily News, Environmental | 0 Comments

A new report by marine scientists at the University of Plymouth in the UK, marine organisms are able to tear apart a single plastic bag into

Read More

Civil Protection Officials Shut Down Mexican Recycling Plant After Hygiene Complaints

by | January 8, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

A PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic recycling plant in the state of Puebla in Mexico has been shut down after vermin and odor

Read More

CompositeTechs has Teamed With ARC Technologies and Maryland Thermoform

by | January 8, 2018 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

CompositeTech has teamed with ARC Technologies and Maryland Thermoform to showcase a new series of electrically modified products for

Read More

Faulty Seal Prompts Class I Recall of Sterilmed Agilis Device

by | January 8, 2018 | Daily News, Medical | 0 Comments

Sterilmed Inc. (Plymouth, MN) has earned the dubious distinction of being the first medical device company to be hit with an FDA recall in

Read More

10 new Members of the Plastics Hall of Fame Named

by | January 8, 2018 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

The Plastics Academy has named 10 plastics industry veterans to the Plastics Hall of Fame. “These new inductees proudly represent the

Read More

A High-Performance Computer vision Non-Contact Extensometer

by | January 8, 2018 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Point Semantics Corporation, a startup commercializing technology licensed from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, announces its entry into the structural materials testing marketplace

Read More

Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC – Zappa Stewart

by | January 8, 2018 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF) announced that it has acquired Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC, an advanced superabsorbent

Read More

EU Approves Japanese ABS Supplier Merger

by | January 8, 2018 | Automotive, Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The European Union has approved the merger of Japanese acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) resin suppliers Techno Polymer Co.,

Read More

Submit a Comment