Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC – Zappa Stewart

WESTWOOD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF) announced that it has acquired Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC, an advanced superabsorbent polymer (SAP) formulator and solutions provider, with operations located in Hickory and McLeansville, NC. In the most recently completed calendar year, SSA and its recently acquired Zappa-Tec business (collectively “Zappa Stewart”) had combined revenue in excess of $24,000,000. Chase expects this acquisition to be immediately accretive to its earnings. The business was acquired for a purchase price of $71,382,000, net of cash acquired, pending any working capital adjustments and excluding acquisition-related costs. As part of this transaction, Chase acquired all equity of the business and entered into multiyear leases at both locations. The purchase was funded from a combination of a $65,000,000 draw on Chase’s existing revolving credit facility and available cash on hand.