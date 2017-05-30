Chromaflo President Joins American Coatings Board

President and CEO of Chromaflo Technologies Corp Scott Becker has joined the American Coatings Association (ACA) board of directors.

With this appointment, Becker will serve a three-year term ending in 2020. Becker has been the President of Chromaflo Technologies, the largest independent global supplier of advanced colorants and chemical dispersions for the paint, coatings and thermoset plastics industries since 2012. Previously, he served as CEO and president at Plasticolors, Inc, and Elementis Specialties’ Colorants and Additives business.