PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

Clariant, Huntsman Reject Call to Cancel Their Merger

by | Sep 22, 2017 | Business, Daily News

Swiss chemical maker Clariant AG and U.S.-based Huntsman Corporation have reconfirmed their intention to merge in replying to an open letter from Clariant’s largest stakeholder criticizing the $20 billion deal.

In an open letter to Clariant dated Sept. 19, Cayman Islands-based investment firm White Tale Holdings asked Clariant to reconsider the merger as it lacked “strategic merit.”

“Unfortunately, we remain convinced, and increasingly so, that the proposed merger is detrimental to Clariant shareholders,” White Tale said in the letter. “It both significantly destroys existing Clariant shareholder value and prevents Clariant from pursuing multiple alternative and immediate opportunities to unlock value for its shareholders.”

Source Link

Related Posts

Italian PVC Film Manufacturer Forms Alfatherm North America Inc.

by | September 22, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging | 0 Comments

Alfatherm SpA (Venegono, Italy), one of Europe’s major producers of rigid, semi-rigid and plasticized furniture PVC foils, announced the formation

Read More

LyondellBasell Begins Production at New PP Compounding Plant in Dalian, China

by | September 22, 2017 | Business, Compounding, Daily News | 0 Comments

LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced the successful startup of a new 20

Read More

Progressive Components Introduces ModuLifter Undercut Release System

by | September 22, 2017 | Daily News, Injection Molding | 0 Comments

Progressive Components (Wauconda, IL) has introduced the ModuLifter Undercut Release System that simplifies the release of undercuts for

Read More

Burgmann Starts Braiding Production

by | September 22, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Burgmann Packings Composites, based in Ireland, has launched a new robot handling system for over-braiding a range of mandrels and cores.

Read More

Plastics Machinery Shipments up in Q2 2017: Report

by | September 22, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

North American shipments of plastics machinery registered a year-over-year (y/y) gain in Q2 of 2017, reversing a trend of three consecutive

Read More

Automotive Accessories Maker Wins Patent and Trademark Infringement Suit Against Chinese Companies

by | September 22, 2017 | Automotive, Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

On Nov. 7, 2016, I wrote an article about how trade shows are excellent places to find your knocked-off products. The company I wrote about

Read More

Don’t Follow Kenya’s Example on Plastic Bags

by | September 22, 2017 | Daily News, Environmental, Packaging, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The idea of the United States taking environmental cues from Kenya, a country that ranks near the bottom for environmental performance,

Read More

Clariant, Huntsman Reject Call to Cancel Their Merger

by | September 22, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Swiss chemical maker Clariant AG and U.S.-based Huntsman Corporation have reconfirmed their intention to merge in replying to an open

Read More

Victrex CEO Retires

by | September 22, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Dave Hummel has retired as CEO of polyaryletherketone (PAEK) composite manufacturer Victrex after 24 years as CEO. He is replaced by

Read More

ISRI Seeks Input for REMADE Institute Efforts

by | September 22, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Process Recycling | 0 Comments

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, has announced it is seeking input from industry professionals on current technical and

Read More

Submit a Comment