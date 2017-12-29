Collaborative Robotics: The Worker’s Friend or Foe?

Will robots replace us? That is one of the key topics that will be debated at the forthcoming co-located Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) and PLASTEC West event in Anaheim, CA.
Employees in the manufacturing space understandably are worried about losing their jobs, especially with the advent of low-cost, nimble collaborative robots, or cobots. The fact of the matter is that humans probably will have a job, but chances are that they will be working increasingly alongside robots in the very near future. The economics of automation coupled with the rapid pace of technological change almost guarantee that evolution. PlasticsToday spoke with Melonee Wise, CEO of Fetch Robotics, who will take part in a panel discussion on robotics in Anaheim next month. But first, some context on the automation industry: Let’s do the numbers.
Recent figures released from the Association for Advancing Automation show that the North American automation market set new records through the first nine months of 2017 in the areas of robotics, machine vision, motion control and motor technology.
