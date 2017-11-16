Comar Acquires Shore Plastic Technologies

US-based specialty packaging and dispensing products manufacturer Comar has acquired Shore Plastic Technologies to expand its design and engineering capabilities to better serve its customers.

Design and engineering firm Shore Plastic Tech is engaged in developing and refining products in the medical, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and CPG industries.

The firm provides project management services including product design and development, injection mold design, project engineering, and mold and process validation.

Shore Plastic Technologies president Richard Lappine said: “Our team looks forward to joining Comar as it continues to build out its Innovation Design Center and IDworks team.