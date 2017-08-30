Compositence GmbH Gains GON Holding as Strategic Partner

Chinese advanced material manufacturer GON Holding takes majority stake in Compositence.

Compositence GmbH, specializing in innovative Preforming Technologies for Carbon, Glass and other fibre types and supplier of tailored preforms wins Chinese advanced material manufacturer as a new strategic partner for its future development.

High-Tech Gründerfonds and MBG Mittelständische Beteiligungsgesellschaft Baden-Württemberg have been supporting Compositence growth by initial funding in 2009. zfhn Zukunftsfonds Heilbronn joined the circle of peers as the major investor by the beginning of 2013. Compositence started running his core business 2014 while providing unique preforming technology both by sales of plants and components. The company has established a unique automated fibre placement technology driven by fibre experience and aiming at high volume application like mobility, aerospace and wind energy.