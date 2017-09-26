Composites UK to Launch Sustainability Sub Group

Composites UK will officially launch its new sustainability sub group on 3rd October with an event held at Scott Bader’s premises in Northampton on the subject of ‘A Sustainable Future for Composites’.

The sub group, which is chaired by Steven Brown of Scott Bader, will incorporate the Association’s biocomposites group and is the third special interest arm of Composites UK, the others being construction and material suppliers.

Steven Brown said: “Scott Bader is delighted to be hosting this launch event for the new sustainability sub group of Composites UK, since this fits very well with our strategic focus on sustainable development which we see as a key foundation of our future business. This is a critical subject for the whole composites industry to be giving attention to, and we believe that the creation of this sub group will help to further raise the profile of sustainability in the UK composites industry.”