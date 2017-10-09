Niche Polymer Expands Operations; Creates 30 new Jobs

A compounder and toll processor of engineering resins, Niche Polymer LLC (Ravenswood, WV) has announced that it is expanding operations and creating 30 new jobs. The company currently has approximately 70 employees on the payroll. The news was greeted warmly by Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller, who toured the facility last week.

“We recently purchased two new twin-screw Coperion extrusion lines,” Sunny Naik, Business and Development, told PlasticsToday, adding that they are scheduled to be installed by the first quarter of 2018. It’s the plant’s fourth new line in the past 24 months, which “brings us to a total of six twin-screw and five single-screw lines. With this increase in production capacity, we are creating demand for talented operators, warehouse material handlers and raw material prep, as well as quality control technicians,” said Naik.