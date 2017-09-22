LyondellBasell Begins Production at New PP Compounding Plant in Dalian, China

HOUSTON and ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced the successful startup of a new 20 kilotonne per year polypropylene (PP) compounding plant in Dalian, China. This is the company’s third facility in China, strategically located to serve the region’s growing automotive market.

“With China’s automobile market poised for significant growth over the next several years this facility allows us to better serve our customers, reduce shipping time and logistics costs while delivering a strong return for our shareholders,” said LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel. “This plant leverages our global value chain, from polypropylene technology to specialized compounded products, for the benefit of our customers in the region.”