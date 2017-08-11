INEOS Styrolution to Expand Its Compounding Capacity for Styrenic Polymers in India

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — INEOS Styrolution, the global leader in styrenics, announces today plans to increase its compounding capacity for engineering plastics by an additional 34,000 metric tonnes per annum at its Moxi plant located in Gujarat, India. Expected for completion in 2019, this expansion will grow INEOS Styrolution’s compounding capacity to 100,000 metric tonnes per annum at the site. This expansion will involve a capital expenditure of US$20 million (INR 1300 Mio), which also includes the upgrading of site infrastructure. Additionally the company has sanctioned a detailed engineering study to evaluate doubling the overall production capacity for ABS in India over the next years.

The planned capacity expansion intends to meet the growing demand for styrenic polymers across key growth industries in India, enabling the company to support our customers’ growth plans and continuing to provide the same high quality products.