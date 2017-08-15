Teknor Apex to Build Plastics Compounding and R&D Facility in Germany

Plastics compounder Teknor Apex Co. (Pawtucket, RI) has announced that it will build a 15,000-square-meter facility in Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany, to increase the manufacturing capacity of custom compounder Plastic-Technologie-Service (PTS) and establish a new European center for plastics research and development. The announcement comes one year after Teknor Apex acquired PTS and will be a highlight at the Teknor Apex booth at Fakuma 2017.

Groundbreaking for the PTS/Teknor Apex facility is scheduled for spring 2018 and startup is expected by the summer of 2019. Production activity now located at nearby Steinsfeld will be relocated to Rothenburg ob der Tauber, as will the sales and marketing operation currently in Tauberzell.