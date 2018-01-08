5G Networks Mean Big Business for Telecom Infrastructure

According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, global 5G smartphone shipments will grow from 2 million units in 2019 to reach an impressive 1.5 billion in 2025, representing 250% year-on-year growth. The 5G category will be the fastest-growing sector of the global smartphone industry for the next decade. Growth opportunities are huge for companies such as Qualcomm, Ericsson, Samsung and Apple. And they are also huge for the molders and resin suppliers that serve the handset market, as well as the corresponding infrastructure market. Large-scale 5G rollout will kick off in 2020 in major cities.

The primary spectrum bands for 5G will likely be in the ranges 3300–4200 MHz and 4400–4990 MHz according to Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) and this will mean up to 150 antennae will be required per square kilometer in the densest urban areas. As such they will have to be suitably camouflaged according to Mikko Lassila, Product Business Owner, Telecommunication, at Finnish company Excel Composites Oyj. The company is the largest pultruder in the world and operates eight factories in six countries, including two in South Korea.