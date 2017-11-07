BASF and DONG-IL CNE to Develop Polyurethane Composite Applications for Building and Infrastructure Industries

Seoul, Korea – November 2, 2017 – BASF and DONG-IL CNE today entered a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement to develop innovative, lightweight utility poles and oil and gas pipes, as well as other solutions for advanced infrastructure. As the initial project of the partnership, DONG-IL CNE will provide its manufacturing expertise to produce BASF branded utility poles made with BASF’s Elastolit® polyurethane (PU). The partners will also explore other lightweight applications to meet the growing demand for stronger, lighter composite products for the building and infrastructure industries.

“We are delighted to partner with DONG-IL CNE to identify new opportunities and tap into the global composites market, which is estimated to reach almost US$40 billion by 2021,” said Andy Postlethwaite, Senior Vice President, Performance Materials Asia Pacific, BASF. “Our ultra-light utility poles will help provide uninterrupted electricity to cities across Asia, especially in areas that are prone to severe weather conditions, such as Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan and Australia.”