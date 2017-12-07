Subsea 7 Enters the Shareholder Base of Airborne Oil & Gas

Airborne Oil & Gas, the manufacturer of Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) for oil & gas applications, announces the latest addition to its shareholder base with Subsea 7. Subsea 7 is a specialist in seabed to surface engineering, construction and service contractor.

The investment by Subsea 7 entails a partnership of strategic importance to both parties providing the oil & gas industry with cost effective pipe technology solutions that are non-corrosive, light-weight, simpler and faster to install.