Covestro LLC Announces Upcoming Leadership Changes

Pittsburgh, November 8, 2017 — Covestro LLC announced today that, effective Feb. 1, 2018, Jerry MacCleary, currently president and managing director of Covestro LLC and head of the Polyurethanes business unit in North America, will assume new responsibilities as chief executive officer and chairman of the board of Covestro LLC.

MacCleary will be succeeded in his role as head of the Polyurethanes business unit by Christine Bryant, currently head of Coatings, Adhesives and Specialties.

Dr. Erik Haakan Jonsson, currently chief operating officer, will succeed MacCleary as president and managing director of Covestro LLC.