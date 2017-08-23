Creative Pultrusions Acquires Tower Tech

TT, a cooling tower manufacturer, was founded in 1985. Since then it has grown in to an established mid-sized manufacturer that offers innovative cooling towers that are easy to install, provide lower operating costs, exhibit good maintenance and safety characteristics, have unmatched redundancy, and maintain a long service life. To date, TT has sold more than 2,500 factory assembled modular cooling towers.

CPI has manufactured custom fiberglass reinforced polymer (FRP) cooling tower profiles for TT for twenty years. The acquisition will position CPI and TT to increase market share and revenue.