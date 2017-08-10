Davis-Standard Acquires Maillefer

Davis-Standard, LLC announced today that it has reached agreement to acquire Maillefer International Oy of Vantaa, Finland and Ecublens, Switzerland. Maillefer (www.maillefer.net) is a global leader in wire, cable, pipe and tube production technologies. Pending customary regulatory approvals, the transaction is scheduled to close in late August or early September.

“Today is an important day for Davis-Standard and Maillefer as we combine two strong brands into a market leading global extrusion systems and services provider to a world-class customer base,” said Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard President and CEO. “Maillefer is a global leader that has built a strong brand based on operational excellence, technology, and providing superior customer solutions. We are excited to expand our organization with Maillefer’s talented workforce and outstanding management team.”