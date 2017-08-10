Davis-Standard, LLC announced today that it has reached agreement to acquire Maillefer International Oy of Vantaa, Finland and Ecublens, Switzerland. Maillefer (www.maillefer.net) is a global leader in wire, cable, pipe and tube production technologies. Pending customary regulatory approvals, the transaction is scheduled to close in late August or early September.
“Today is an important day for Davis-Standard and Maillefer as we combine two strong brands into a market leading global extrusion systems and services provider to a world-class customer base,” said Jim Murphy, Davis-Standard President and CEO. “Maillefer is a global leader that has built a strong brand based on operational excellence, technology, and providing superior customer solutions. We are excited to expand our organization with Maillefer’s talented workforce and outstanding management team.”
Related Posts
A&R Logistics And Port Freeport Texas Announce Collaboration Agreement
A&R Logistics (“A&R”) announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Port Freeport to open an export supply chain
Davis-Standard Acquires Maillefer
Davis-Standard, LLC announced today that it has reached agreement to acquire Maillefer International Oy of Vantaa, Finland and Ecublens
Negri Bossi Building new North American HQ in Michigan
Italy-based injection molding machine manufacturer Negri Bossi has announced plans to build a new 36,000-square-foot North American
Nestlé Waters Commits to How2Recycle Label
Nestlé Waters North America (Stamford, CN), one of the nation’s major beverage manufacturers, announced August 9 that it has begun adding
Glass Resin Partnership
Tuffx, a manufacturers of specialist glass for residential and commercial markets, has forged a long-term partnership with Kommerling UK.
OEM Bullying of Molders and Moldmakers to Reduce Costs Doesn’t Profit Anyone
In a recent blog post , I pointed out why automotive OEMs should play nice with their suppliers. Automotive customers have long been known
GreenMantra™ Receives $2.2 Million in Funding for Polystyrene CleanTech Innovation From Sustainable Development Technology Canada
GreenMantra Technologies, a rapidly growing clean technology company that produces high-value polymers from waste plastics, will receive
Use of rPET Drastically Cuts Carbon Footprint
Recycled PET (rPET) results in 79% lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to virgin polymers according to a new study released by PET
Bottle Maker Axium Buying Plant in Missouri
Plastic container, caps and closures maker Axium Plastics Inc., which has a manufacturing plant in Mississauga, Ont., is opening a new plant
Tessy Plastics Completes Manufacturing Plant Expansion in Van Buren, New York
Tessy Plastics completed its $31.6 million manufacturing plant expansion project in Van Buren, Onondaga County, New York. Founded