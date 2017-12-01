Departure of Replacement GKN CEO

Kevin Cummings, previously CEO designate of GKN, will reportedly leave the board and GKN with immediate effect.

Cummings was intended to replace Nigel Stein, who will continue as chief executive until he retires from the role on 31 December 2017.

GKN said that its board ‘has concluded that the next stage of GKN’s development is best delivered under alternative leadership’ and asked Anne Stevens, currently a non-executive director of the board, to assume the role of interim chief executive with effect from 1 January 2018 until a successor is appointed.