AMUT Group to Display at Ecomondo 2017

AMUT Group’s Recycling Division will present its washing plants for polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polypropylene (PP) plastics as well as it urban and industrial waste sorting equipment at Ecomondo in Rimini, Italy, Nov. 7-10, 2017.

On display will be the Turbo Washer TW 800 model. This machine washes and purifies plastic using centrifugal force, the company says.