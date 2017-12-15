We are seeking nominations for the inaugural Rising Stars in Computational Materials Science special issue and prize. The aim of this initiative is to recognize the accomplishments and promise of researchers in the early stages of their independent careers and draw international attention to the work they are doing.
Once the nominations have been received, the editors of Computational Materials Science will invite a selection of the nominees to submit a short review paper outlining their work and the impact it has made on the field. The papers invited for inclusion in the Rising Stars initiative will feature in a special issue of Computational Materials Science. All authors in this issue will receive a certificate outlining their selection, and there will be one recipient of the overall prize of $500 who will also be invited to join the Editorial Board of Computational Materials Science. The criteria for the prize will be based on degree of scientific innovation outlined in the review, impact of the research, and the overall quality of the paper.
Rising Stars in Computational Materials Science
