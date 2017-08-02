Dow Chemical Company Transforms Midland, Michigan, Campus

Dow Chemical Company opened its new, state-of-the-art Global Dow Center in Midland, Michigan. The company also started construction on 20,000-square-foot H. H. Dow Visitors and Heritage Center.

Elements of the Global Dow Center include: a six-story, 184,390 square-foot, steel-frame and curtain wall structure; 21,000-square-feet of vegetative rooftop and a nearly one-acre decorative pond wrapping one-third of the building, helping to dramatically reduce heat islands and storm water runoff; and an enclosed employee walkway connecting occupants to parking and other campus facilities.

“This is a monumental day for Dow, our employees and for Michigan as it marks another tremendous milestone in our company’s more than 120 year history,” said Andrew Liveris, DOW CEO & chairman. ”This world-class facility could have been located anywhere and we chose to invest right here in Michigan because both the U.S. and the state have a growing and vibrant research, development and manufacturing sector creating new opportunities every day.”