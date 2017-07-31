Dow Reports Sales Increase in First Half of 2017

On the cusp of its merger with DuPont Co., chemical giant Dow Chemical Co.’s sales increased to US$13.8 billion in the first half of 2017, up 16 per cent year-over-year.

“Sales rose 8 per cent excluding the addition of Dow Corning’s silicones business, with increases in all operating segments and all geographic areas,” Midland, Mich.-based Dow said in a statement. “Sales gains were led by Performance Materials & Chemicals (up 13 per cent) as well as Performance Plastics and Consumer Solutions (each up 8 per cent), and by Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India (up 12 per cent), Asia Pacific (up 8 per cent) and North America (up 7 per cent).”

Based on sales, Performance Plastics was the largest of Dow’s five operating units in the first half, responsible for more than 37 per cent of the firm’s total sales. Dow’s total sales for the half were up more than 19 per cent to almost US$27.1 billion.