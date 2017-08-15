Dowty Propellers to Build new UK Headquarters

by | Aug 15, 2017 | Business, Daily News

Dowty Propellers, a manufacturer of aircraft propeller systems for civil and military applications, plans to build a new facility in the Gloucester, UK area. This follows a fire in February 2015 that destroyed its operating headquarters and blade manufacturing facility. It is expected that the new facility will be operational in 2019.

Source Link

Related Posts

Teknor Apex to Build Plastics Compounding and R&D Facility in Germany

by | August 15, 2017 | Business, Compounding, Daily News | 0 Comments

Plastics compounder Teknor Apex Co. (Pawtucket, RI) has announced that it will build a 15,000-square-meter facility in Rothenburg ob der

Read More

Dowty Propellers to Build new UK Headquarters

by | August 15, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

Dowty Propellers, a manufacturer of aircraft propeller systems for civil and military applications, plans to build a new facility in the Gloucester,

Read More

SGL Sells its Performance Products Business Unit to Investment Group

by | August 15, 2017 | Business, Daily News | 0 Comments

SGL Carbon SE (Wiesbaden, Germany) has agreed to sell its cathodes, furnace linings, and carbon electrodes (CFL/CE) business to private

Read More

Professors 3D-Print First Truly Microfluidic “Lab on a Chip” Device

by | August 15, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Researchers at BYU are the first to 3D-print a viable microfluidic device small enough to be effective at a scale much less than 100 micrometers.

Read More

Web Industries Launches new Center Focused on Thermoplastics

by | August 15, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Web Industries’ new Thermoplastic Composite Development and Qualification Center is specifically designed, staffed, and equipped for the

Read More

Carbon Fiber Conference Agenda Nears Completion

by | August 15, 2017 | Daily News, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

The 2017 Carbon Fiber conference, Nov. 28-30 in Charleston, SC, US, includes a tour of the Boeing South Carolina plant, a panel on carbon

Read More

New Bottle for kombucha Brand Quadruples Company’s Production Rates

by | August 15, 2017 | Business, Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design | 0 Comments

A two-thousand-year-old drink originating in China, kombucha has made a comeback. The beverage, produced by fermenting sweet tea with

Read More

PolyOne Material Featured in Ballistic Shelters Development

by | August 15, 2017 | Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Edwards Design and Fabrication Inc. (Meridianville, AL, US), a specialty fabricator, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research

Read More

Pretium Packaging Launches PET Container With Integrated Handle

by | August 15, 2017 | Daily News, Packaging, Part/Product Design | 0 Comments

Pretium Packaging has launched the SureHandle, a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) container with an integrated handle.

Read More

Styrenic Sheet Composite Material Delivers on Structural and Aesthetic Demands With a Single Material

by | August 15, 2017 | Automotive, Daily News, Part/Product Design, Plastics Materials | 0 Comments

Ineos Styrolution is showcasing StyLight, a new generation of thermoplastic composite sheets based on a modified styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN)

Read More

Submit a Comment