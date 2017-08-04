Formosa Plastics Sued for “Significant, Chronic and Ongoing” Violations of Clean Water Act at Texas Plant

Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A. (Livingston, NJ) has been sued by residents living in proximity to its chemical manufacturing plant in Point Comfort, TX, for dumping plastic pellets into nearby waterways. The suit, filed on July 31 by Texas RioGrande Legal Aid (TRLA); environmental law firm Frederick, Perales, Allmon and Rockwell; and Corpus Christi trial lawyer David Bright, of Sico, Hoelscher, Harris & Braugh, on behalf of the plaintiffs, alleges that Formosa Plastics has engaged in “significant, chronic, and ongoing” Clean Water Act violations that pollute Lavaca Bay and other waterways, litter shores, and harm fish and wildlife. The legal team is asking a federal judge to order Formosa to stop all future dumping, clean up pollution it has already generated, and pay as much as $57.45 million in fines, according to an article on the TRLA website.