Initiative Pledges $150 Million to Fight SE Asia Ocean Plastics Problem

Major brands, non-profit organizations, and industry groups have joined together to raise $150 million to promote the collection and recycling of plastics debris that may otherwise wind up in the world’s oceans.

The initiative is designed to fund waste management and recycling solutions in Southeast Asia, with a focus on investments to improve collection, sorting, and recycling markets. Nearly half of the plastic that flows into the ocean every year – an estimated 8 million metric tons – escapes from waste streams in just five rapidly developing economies in Asia: Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and China.