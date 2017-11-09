EMS-GRIVORY to Introduce Green Partnership With API at Hong Kong Optical Fair

API, an Italian company that specializes in the production of thermoplastic elastomeric compounds and bioplastics that was acquired by global materials company Trinseo in July 2017, has announced a green partnership with EMS-GRIVORY, a leading Swiss manufacturer of high performance polymers and supplier of structural materials in the eyewear industry. The partnership aims at developing a series of sustainable eyewear solutions with a lower environmental impact, providing customers with cutting-edge materials.

The demand to combine soft elastomeric compounds with hard substrates has been constantly increasing. Engineers from both companies will collaborate on combining the adhesion modified soft-touch TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomers) with the harder EMS Grilamid TR® or Grilamid® BTR materials, thereby fully complying with the VDI 2019 standard. API and EMS-GRIVORY will work on the development of specific bio-solutions, both on a fossil and renewable basis.