ISRI Celebrates America Recycles Day by Recounting Recycling’s Economic, Environmental Benefits

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), Washington, celebrates America Recycles Day by applauding individuals who make an effort to recycle daily and by encouraging everyone to learn more about recycling and the industry.

America Recycles Day, a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful, takes place every Nov. 15 to promote and celebrate recycling in the U.S.

“Each year America Recycles Day offers us a reminder of the critical role recycling plays in the earth’s sustainability, including its impact on the environment, energy savings and the economy,” says ISRI President Robin Wiener. “We encourage every person to use this day as a reminder of the importance of recycling and the need to make a concerted effort to properly recycle in their daily lives. Each individual can make a significant difference by knowing what can and cannot be recycled in their community and encouraging local officials to make policies that promote better recycling a top priority.”