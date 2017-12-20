Exel Composites Celebrates Nine Years at CERN

Exel Composites reports that its carbon fiber components have successfully completed nine years of service at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) particle accelerator in Geneva. As a part of the particle tracker support structures for the LHC’s Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) detector, Exel’s pultruded profiles had to satisfy strict dimensional tolerances in an extremely challenging environment.

The LHC is the world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator. It consists of a 27 km ring of superconducting magnets with a number of accelerating structures to boost the energy of the particles along the way. Inside the accelerator, two high-energy proton beams travel at close to the speed of light, in opposite directions, before they are made to collide at four locations around its ring.