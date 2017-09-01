Explosions, Chemical Fire Reported at Arkema Plant Near Houston

Two explosions hit the flooded Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, TX, near Houston, early today. Further explosions of organic peroxides, which are produced and stored at the plant and are used to make plastic resins, are possible, said Arkema, which is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Three of the site’s nine peroxide containers had lost refrigeration in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey, one of which caught fire and “popped,” Harris County Assistant Fire Chief Bob Royall told Reuters.

“It wasn’t an explosion. I want to be very clear. It was not an explosion,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said of the incident, according to Reuters. The incident, he added, was a result of containers “basically popping.”