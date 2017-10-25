Extrusion tooling manufacturer Guill Tool has opened an in-house rheology laboratory at its headquarters in West Warwick, R.I.
The lab, which the company said is the only such lab to be offered by an extrusion tooling maker, features a range of testing equipment, including a hybrid rotational rheometer, a differential scanning calorimeter, and a thermal conductivity meter.
Related Posts
Quebec’s Avior to Partner With Boeing on 737 MAX Airplane Program
Laval, Que.-based aerospace manufacturer Avior Integrated Products has entered into a multi-year contract with Boeing on the manufacture of
Direct-Printed PET Bottles Certified rPET Recyclable
The global digital printing market for packaging is anticipated to expand at a steady rate, reaching yearly growth close to 11% for 2017-2021
Guill Tool Opens In-House Rheology Lab
Extrusion tooling manufacturer Guill Tool has opened an in-house rheology laboratory at its headquarters in West Warwick, R.I. The lab, which
AIREXBALTEKBANOVA at Amsterdam Show
3A Composites AIREXBALTEKBANOVA plans to showcase its PET foam and balsa wood sustainable core materials at the Metstrade B2B
Uflex Cooks Up a Highly Functional Rice Bag
One of the United Kingdom’s largest rice suppliers, Veetee, faced four obstacles that were stymieing the company’s overall brand value:
NanoXplore Inc. Announces the Acquisition of CEBO Injections SA, Expanding its Presence in Europe
NanoXplore Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of CEBO Injections
Röchling Maywo Invests 5 Million Euros
Bad Grönenbach/Germany – The Röchling Group is investing 5 million euros in the expansion of Röchling Maywo GmbH. Up to 25 new jobs
Cobra International Form new Cobra Composite Structures Business Unit
Cobra International Co. Ltd. announces the launch of its new Cobra Composite Structures (CCS) business unit dedicated to the efficient manufacturing
Brazilian Composites Awards Nominations
ALMACO has sent out a survey to help nominate the winners of 2017 Brazilian composites industry’s Top of Mind awards. The Latin-American
A new Dyeing Process for Carbon Fiber
A group of Chinese researchers at the Wuhan Textile University (Hubei), Hubei University, Soochow University of Suzhou (Jiangsu) and the