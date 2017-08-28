Lubrizol Invests $10 Million to Expand Medical Silicone Contract Manufacturing

On the heels of an announcement earlier this summer that it will invest $60 million in its global life sciences facilities, Lubrizol Corp. (Wickliffe, OH) announced this week that it is investing $10 million to expand its silicone contract manufacturing site in Franklin, WI. The investment will add 71,000 square feet of space to the existing 126,000 square foot operation. Vesta, which was acquired by Lubrizol in 2014, previously doubled its footprint at this location in 2010.

The current expansion supports the life sciences business’s long-term growth strategy to provide high-quality manufacturing for silicone implants and finished medical devices, said Lubrizol in a press release.