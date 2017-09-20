Mondi Barrier Films Enter U.S. Markets

There’s a new barrier packaging option for North America packagers that’s been proven in Europe: Mondi Consumer Packaging (Vienna, Austria) is bringing products based on the company’s blown film extrusion technology stateside.

“We see a huge potential for the North American barrier products market and we believe our solutions can help food and pharma producers seize this opportunity,” says Georg Kasperkovitz, CEO of Mondi Consumer Packaging.

The range of products includes preformed tubes and bags promise enhanced product protection and improved material stability that have been available in Europe for more than 10 years, Marko Schuster, managing director, Mondi Technical Films, tells PlasticsToday. “We are now introducing the packaging to the U.S. market at Pack Expo Las Vegas.”