Croation Producer of Anti-Corrosion Films and Bags Expands to Meet Global Demand

Increasing demand for its products has led EcoCortec, a producer of VpCI films and bags in Croatia, to expand capacity by building a new plant in Beli Manastir, Croatia. The project is co-financed by the Croatian Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Crafts within the European Funds Program.
The capacity expansion will include the addition of new equipment and hiring more employees, an important component of EcoCortec’s strategy to meet demand, said the company.
