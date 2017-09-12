PlasticsEdge™ Lead Generation Program: Call 978-342-9000 for details or email [email protected]

U.S. Extrusion Industry Veterans Form new Single-Screw Extruder Company

plastic news US Extruders Inc Bill Kramer and Dan SchilkeThere’s a new extruder manufacturer in town, formed by several former employees of extrusion equipment maker American Kuhne Inc.

US Extruders Inc., headquartered in Westerly, R.I., is a new start-up founded by industry veterans Bill Kramer and Dan Schilke. Kramer, one of the leading extruder and barrier screw designers in the industry, formed American Kuhne in 1997 with the late Ed Steward in partnership with Kuhne GmbH and its president, Peter Kuhne. Schilke, meanwhile, is American Kuhne’s former managing director.

