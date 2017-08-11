Uponor Invests $6.35 Million to Expand PEX Pipe Production

Uponor North America has signed an agreement to purchase an existing 237,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and office space in Hutchinson, MN. The $6.35 million investment is located about 70 miles west of its North American headquarters in Apple Valley, MN. The company’s global headquarters is in Vantaa, Finland.

The manufacturer of crosslinked polyethylene (PEX) pipe and related products is growing its U.S. operations to support continued opportunities in commercial and residential construction. Uponor expects the deal to close by late August.

The facility, one of several buildings on the Hutchinson campus, was previously owned by TDK/HTI. It will be renovated to manufacture Uponor PEX pipe that is used in the company’s plumbing, fire-sprinkler, radiant-heating and cooling systems. Modeled after its award-winning facility in Apple Valley, the site is designed to achieve the high environmental and sustainability standards and operational excellence that the company espouses. The facility is expected to be operational by early 2019.