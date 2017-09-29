French Foam Insulation Maker Soprema Building Quebec Manufacturing Plant

French foam insulation maker Soprema Group is building a new plant in Sherbrooke, Que., that will produce extruded polystyrene insulation panels and create 56 new jobs.

The governments of Quebec and Canada have granted a total of $8.5 million in financial assistance for the plant, which has a total investment value of $42 million.

Founded in 1908 in Strasbourg, France, Soprema specializes in the production of waterproofing, insulation, soundproofing and revegetation products for the construction and civil engineering sectors. Its North American head office and research centre are located in Drummondville, Que. Other manufacturing locations – all located in Quebec – are in Quebec City, Richmond, and Drummondville.