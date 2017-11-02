FRX Polymers Announces Appointment of Ina Jiang and Dr.Ulrich Girrbach to Key Executive Posts

FRX Polymers has named Ina Jiang to the position of Vice President of Marketing and Dr. Ulrich Girrbach as Vice President of Fibers and Textiles. The appointments were announced by Marc-André Lebel, President and CEO of FRX Polymers.

“We’re pleased to announce these important personnel appointments as FRX Polymers moves forward to commercialize its unique non-halogen polymeric flame retardants for a range of markets,” said Lebel. “We’re excited to be able to attract such great, talented people who will help us manage and direct our technical and marketing resources through an exciting period of growth.”