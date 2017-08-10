Tuffx, a manufacturers of specialist glass for residential and commercial markets, has forged a long-term partnership with Kommerling UK.
Kommerling will provide Tuffx with a range of hotmelts and specialist resins to incorporated into several of the company’s products including glass for balustrades, canopies and stair treads.
Glass Resin Partnership
Tuffx, a manufacturers of specialist glass for residential and commercial markets, has forged a long-term partnership with Kommerling UK.
