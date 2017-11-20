Griffon Corporation to Sell Clopay Plastic Products to Berry Global for $475 Million

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Clopay Plastic Products Company (“Clopay Plastics”) to Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) (“Berry Global”) for $475 million in cash. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, and is expected to close within the first calendar quarter of 2018.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of Clopay Plastics. This transaction achieves our objectives of creating value for Griffon’s shareholders while also providing enhanced opportunities for growth and value creation for Clopay Plastics and its customers,” said Ronald J. Kramer, Griffon’s Chief Executive Officer. “Clopay Plastics is a well-recognized, trusted provider of specialty plastic films with a strong management team and outstanding employees. We appreciate their many years of contributions to Griffon, and know they will continue to thrive as a part of Berry Global.”