Hexcel VP to Retire

Hexcel Corporation’s executive vice president and chief financial officer Wayne Pensky intends to retire at the end of the year after more than 24 years with the company.

‘Wayne has made innumerable contributions at Hexcel,’ said Hexcel chairman, CEO and president Nick Stanage. ‘He has been an outstanding CFO who has significantly influenced our business strategy, our financial performance and our pursuit of operational excellence. While he will be greatly missed, I respect his decision and look forward to his continued counsel as an advisor to our team through the end of the year.’