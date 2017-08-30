Hexion’s Q2 Results

Hexion has reported net sales for the quarter ended 30 June 2017 of US$912 million, a decrease of 4% compared with US$952 million in the prior year period.
‘We were pleased to post overall sales and volumes gains of 7% and 5%, respectively, compared to the prior year and adjusted for our recent divestitures,’ said Craig A Rogerson, recently appointed chairman, president and CEO.
