Hobas and Amiantit Europe Join Forces in European Business

The merger of the European business activities of the Wietersdorfer subsidiary Hobas and Amiantit Europe (incl. Flowtite Technology) was officially closed on Monday, following the approval of the European Competition Authorities (ECA).

The two market leading companies for Glassfiber Reinforced Plastic (GRP) pipes have combined forces to form a joint venture company, Amiblu. An agreement between Carinthia-based WIG Wietersdorfer Holding GmbH and Saudi Arabia’s Amiantit Company SAAC, the owner of Amiantit Europe, was reached in December 2016 with the ownership structure shared 50:50 between the partners.

The headquarters of this joint venture is located in Klagenfurt. GPR pipes provide sustainable solutions across infrastructure and industrial applications such as drinking water, irrigation, wastewater, hydropower or industrial plant systems. They feature many important advantages against conventional pipe materials. The brands Hobas and Flowtite each offer distinct benefits as pipeline solutions and Amiblu will ensure both continuity and growth for the two formerly competing businesses.